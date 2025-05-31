Astros vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 31

Odds updated as of 10:13 p.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (30-26) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (29-27)

Date: Saturday, May 31, 2025

Saturday, May 31, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSUN

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-146) | TB: (+124)

HOU: (-146) | TB: (+124) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176)

HOU: -1.5 (+146) | TB: +1.5 (-176) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon (Astros) - 0-0, 5.52 ERA vs Zack Littell (Rays) - 4-5, 3.97 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Colton Gordon and the Rays will turn to Zack Littell (4-5, 3.97 ERA). Gordon's team is 2-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gordon's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Rays have gone 5-6-0 ATS in Littell's 11 starts with a set spread. The Rays are 3-2 in Littell's five starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Astros vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (54.4%)

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Rays, Houston is the favorite at -146, and Tampa Bay is +124 playing on the road.

Astros vs Rays Spread

The Astros are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +146 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -176.

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

The Astros-Rays contest on May 31 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 20 times (54.1%) in those games.

This season Houston has been victorious five times in 10 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Astros' games have gone over the total in 23 of their 56 opportunities.

The Astros have posted a record of 31-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have won 50% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (12-12).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 6-7 record (winning 46.2% of its games).

The Rays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 21 times this season for a 21-31-3 record against the over/under.

The Rays have put together a 27-28-0 record against the spread this season (covering 49.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes has 54 hits, which is best among Houston hitters this season, while batting .262 with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .466.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 43rd in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with an OPS of .816. He has a slash line of .300/.366/.451 this season.

His batting average ranks 15th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 32nd, and his slugging percentage 52nd.

Pena has picked up at least one hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve has 57 hits this season and has a slash line of .268/.316/.423.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 49 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is batting .256 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all qualifying players in MLB, he is 80th in batting average, 144th in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda leads his team with 54 hits and a .410 OBP, with a team-high .512 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .321.

His batting average ranks eighth among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is sixth, and he is 22nd in slugging.

Yandy Diaz is batting .237 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Brandon Lowe has five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks while hitting .249.

Astros vs Rays Head to Head

5/29/2025: 13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2025: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/4/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/3/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

