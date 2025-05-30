Astros vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

Astros vs Rays Game Info

Houston Astros (30-26) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (29-27)

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Friday, May 30, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSSUN

Astros vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | TB: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | TB: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-160)

HOU: -1.5 (+130) | TB: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 4-4, 3.39 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 3-5, 3.55 ERA

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (4-4) versus the Rays and Ryan Pepiot (3-5). Valdez and his team are 5-6-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Valdez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 4-5. The Rays have a 3-8-0 ATS record in Pepiot's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in six of Pepiot's starts this season, and they went 1-5 in those games.

Astros vs Rays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.9%)

Astros vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a +136 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -162 favorite at home.

Astros vs Rays Spread

The Astros are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Rays. The Astros are +130 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -160.

Astros vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Rays on May 30 is 7.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Astros vs Rays Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 20, or 54.1%, of the 37 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 5-5 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 56 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 31-25-0 against the spread this season.

The Rays have gone 12-12 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

Tampa Bay has a record of 4-5 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer (44.4%).

The Rays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 55 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 21 of those games (21-31-3).

The Rays have put together a 27-28-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with 54 hits, batting .262 this season with 19 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .466.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 67th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with an OPS of .816. He has a slash line of .300/.366/.451 this season.

He ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage and 51st in slugging in the major leagues.

Pena heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve is batting .268 with a .423 slugging percentage and 22 RBI this year.

Jake Meyers has been key for Houston with 49 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .398.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is hitting .256 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .473 with an on-base percentage of .284.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 144th and he is 40th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has collected 54 hits with a .410 on-base percentage while slugging .512. Those stats are all team-highs. He also has a batting average of .321.

He is currently eighth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Yandy Diaz is hitting .237 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Brandon Lowe is hitting .249 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.

Astros vs Rays Head to Head

5/29/2025: 13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

13-3 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/21/2025: 8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

8-4 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/19/2025: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/14/2024: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/13/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/4/2024: 1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

1-0 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/3/2024: 6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-1 TB (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/2/2024: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

