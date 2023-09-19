Astros vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 19

Odds updated as of 7:32 PM

On Tuesday in the MLB, the Houston Astros are up against the Baltimore Orioles.

Astros vs Orioles Game Info

Houston Astros (84-67) vs. Baltimore Orioles (94-56)

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SportsNet SW

Astros vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-184) | BAL: (+154)

HOU: (-184) | BAL: (+154) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+108) | BAL: +1.5 (-130)

HOU: -1.5 (+108) | BAL: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-11, 4.67 ERA vs Kyle Gibson (Orioles) - 14-9, 4.98 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (11-11) to the mound, while Gibson (14-9) will take the ball for the Orioles. Brown and his team have a record of 11-16-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team is 11-11 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Orioles have a 19-11-0 ATS record in Gibson's 30 starts with a set spread. The Orioles have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Gibson's starts this season, and they went 8-8 in those matchups.

Astros vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (55.6%)

Astros vs Orioles Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Astros vs. Orioles reveal Houston as the favorite (-184) and Baltimore as the underdog (+154) on the road.

Astros vs Orioles Spread

The Astros are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+108 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -130 to cover.

Astros vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Astros-Orioles game on September 19, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Astros vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 104 games this year and have walked away with the win 57 times (54.8%) in those games.

Houston has a record of 24-14 when favored by -184 or more this year.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 79 of 150 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 76-74-0 against the spread this season.

The Orioles have compiled a 41-29 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.6% of those games).

Baltimore has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

The Orioles have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 144 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 75 of those games (75-57-12).

The Orioles have put together an 85-59-0 record against the spread this season (covering 59% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.369) and total hits (152) this season. He's batting .284 batting average while slugging .508.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 15th in slugging.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Alex Bregman has an OPS of .807, fueled by an OBP of .365 and a team-best slugging percentage of .442 this season. He's batting .267.

His batting average ranks 54th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 18th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Yordan Alvarez has collected 109 base hits, an OBP of .409 and a slugging percentage of .580 this season.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 98 hits, an OBP of .396 plus a slugging percentage of .548.

Altuve brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .318 with three doubles, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Orioles Player Leaders

Adley Rutschman has accumulated a team-best OBP (.365) and slugging percentage (.423). He's batting .269.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 50th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 86th in slugging.

Rutschman enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Gunnar Henderson paces his team with 135 hits. He has a batting average of .261 while slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .329.

His batting average is 76th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 68th, and he is 17th in slugging.

Anthony Santander has 37 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 54 walks while hitting .250.

Austin Hays is hitting .280 with 36 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Astros vs. Orioles Head to Head

9/18/2023: 8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-7 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 8/10/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/9/2023: 8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-2 HOU (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/8/2023: 7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-6 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/25/2022: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/24/2022: 11-10 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

11-10 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/23/2022: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/22/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2022: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/28/2022: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

