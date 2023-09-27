Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 7:37 PM

The Wednesday schedule in the MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (86-72) vs. Seattle Mariners (85-72)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Venue: T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | SEA: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | SEA: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170)

HOU: -1.5 (+140) | SEA: +1.5 (-170) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 12-11, 3.39 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 8-6, 4.17 ERA

The Astros will call on Framber Valdez (12-11) versus the Mariners and Miller (8-6). Valdez and his team have a record of 13-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Valdez's team has been victorious in 48.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 13-14. When Miller starts, the Mariners have gone 10-14-0 against the spread. The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog in 10 of Miller's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (50.3%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Mariners, Houston is the favorite at -122, and Seattle is +104 playing at home.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Mariners. The Astros are +140 to cover, and the Mariners are -170.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Astros-Mariners on September 27, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 57 wins in the 108 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Houston has been victorious 53 times in 98 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 82 of their 157 opportunities.

The Astros have an against the spread mark of 78-79-0 in 157 games with a line this season.

The Mariners have won 46.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-26).

Seattle is 16-15 (winning 51.6% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 157 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-72-6).

The Mariners have covered 47.1% of their games this season, going 74-83-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.370), slugging percentage (.516) and total hits (158) this season. He has a .283 batting average.

He is 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging among qualifying batters in the majors.

Tucker will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .313 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, four walks and two RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .259 with 27 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 90 walks. He's slugging .432 with an on-base percentage of .361.

His batting average is 77th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 23rd, and his slugging percentage 75th.

Yordan Alvarez has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .290/.405/.581.

Jose Altuve has 17 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .315 this season.

Altuve enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .364 with two walks and three RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Julio Rodriguez has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.493) while leading the Mariners in hits (179). He's batting .282 and with an on-base percentage of .340.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage is 48th, and he is 24th in slugging.

J.P. Crawford leads his team with a .376 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .427.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 65th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage and 81st in slugging percentage.

Cal Raleigh is hitting .235 with 23 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 54 walks.

Teoscar Hernandez is batting .263 with 29 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 38 walks.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

9/26/2023: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/25/2023: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/20/2023: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/19/2023: 10-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-3 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/18/2023: 2-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

2-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 10/15/2022: 1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

1-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/9/2023: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/8/2023: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/7/2023: 10-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

10-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/6/2023: 5-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

