Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 23

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (85-71) vs. Seattle Mariners (80-76)

Date: Monday, September 23, 2024

Monday, September 23, 2024 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-132) | SEA: (+112)

HOU: (-132) | SEA: (+112) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192)

HOU: -1.5 (+158) | SEA: +1.5 (-192) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 11-8, 3.57 ERA vs Bryce Miller (Mariners) - 11-8, 3.06 ERA

The Astros will look to Hunter Brown (11-8) versus the Mariners and Bryce Miller (11-8). Brown and his team have a record of 12-17-0 against the spread when he starts. Brown's team has a record of 11-11 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Mariners have a 16-14-0 ATS record in Miller's 30 starts with a set spread. The Mariners have a 7-6 record in Miller's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (50.4%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Mariners, Houston is the favorite at -132, and Seattle is +112 playing on the road.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are +1.5 on the spread (-192 to cover), and Houston is +158 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

Astros versus Mariners, on Sept. 23, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -120 and the under -102.

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 113 games this season and have come away with the win 65 times (57.5%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 53-33 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -132 or more on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 156 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 78-78-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have won 19 of the 44 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (43.2%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Seattle has a 9-11 record (winning 45% of its games).

In the 155 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Mariners, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-74-5).

The Mariners have a 70-85-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 170 hits and an OBP of .392, both of which are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .308 batting average and a slugging percentage of .567.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Altuve has hit 20 homers this season while driving in 65 runs. He's batting .295 this season and slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is 11th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Altuve brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .130 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .257 with a .445 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 172 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .448.

Diaz brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with three doubles and three RBI.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh paces the Mariners with 111 hits. He's batting .214 and slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .311.

He is 126th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 67th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Randy Arozarena is batting .219 with 30 doubles, 20 home runs and 71 walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 122nd in batting average, 47th in on-base percentage and 102nd in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez has a slugging percentage of .407, a team-best for the Mariners.

Justin Turner leads his team with a .353 on-base percentage.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/30/2024: 4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/29/2024: 2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

2-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/28/2024: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/27/2024: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/5/2024: 5-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/4/2024: 5-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/3/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

