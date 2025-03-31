Astros vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 31

Odds updated as of 4:16 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams playing on Monday, versus the San Francisco Giants.

Astros vs Giants Game Info

Houston Astros (2-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (2-1)

Date: Monday, March 31, 2025

Monday, March 31, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-BA

Astros vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-122) | SF: (+104)

HOU: (-122) | SF: (+104) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+164) | SF: +1.5 (-200)

HOU: -1.5 (+164) | SF: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Astros vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jordan Hicks (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will call on Ronel Blanco versus the Giants and Jordan Hicks. Blanco and his team were 18-11-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Blanco and his team had a 14-6 record when he pitched as a favorite last season. Last season when Hicks pitched his team finished 9-11-0 against the spread. Hicks and his team put together a 3-7 record in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Astros vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (57.1%)

Astros vs Giants Moneyline

San Francisco is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -122 favorite at home.

Astros vs Giants Spread

The Astros are hosting the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +164 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -200.

Astros vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Giants on March 31 is 8. The over is -104, and the under is -118.

Astros vs Giants Betting Trends

The Astros came away with 66 wins in the 117 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, Houston won 59 of 101 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 163 games with a total last season.

The Giants were the moneyline underdog 73 times last season. They went 32-41 in those games.

San Francisco went 22-33 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (40%).

The Giants played in 160 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times (82-73-5).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez had 170 hits and an OBP of .392 last season.

Jose Altuve had an OPS of .790, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Last season, Yainer Diaz finished with 16 home runs, 84 RBI and a batting average of .299 last season.

Isaac Paredes slashed .238/.346/.393 and finished with an OPS of .739.

Giants Player Leaders

Willy Adames racked up an on-base percentage of .331 and a slugging percentage of .462 a season ago.

Matt Chapman hit .247 with 39 doubles, two triples, 27 home runs and 64 walks.

Heliot Ramos collected 128 hits with a batting average of .269 last season.

Mike Yastrzemski hit .231 with 16 doubles, nine triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks.

