Astros vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 16

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the St. Louis Cardinals.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Astros vs Cardinals Game Info

Houston Astros (8-9) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (8-9)

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 1:15 p.m. ET

1:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SCHN2

Astros vs Cardinals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | STL: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | STL: (-102) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172)

HOU: -1.5 (+142) | STL: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 1-1, 6.94 ERA vs Steven Matz (Cardinals) - 0-0, 2.31 ERA

The Astros will call on Ronel Blanco (1-1) versus the Cardinals and Steven Matz. Blanco and his team have a record of 2-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Blanco's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Last season Matz and his team had a 4-3-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Matz and his team went 2-2 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Astros vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53.5%)

Astros vs Cardinals Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -116 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -102 underdog despite being at home.

Astros vs Cardinals Spread

The Cardinals are +1.5 on the spread (-172 to cover), and Houston is +142 to cover the runline.

Astros vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Cardinals on April 16, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. St. Louis Cardinals on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends

The Astros have been chosen as favorites in 11 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (45.5%) in those games.

This year Houston has won five of 10 games when listed as at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in seven of their 17 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 8-9-0 in 17 games with a line this season.

The Cardinals have a 7-5 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 58.3% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, St. Louis has a 3-5 record (winning only 37.5% of its games).

The Cardinals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 10 times this season for a 10-6-1 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.429) and total hits (20) this season. He's batting .286 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 88th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and six walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 115th in batting average, 112th in on-base percentage and 96th in slugging percentage.

Pena brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .355 this season while batting .246 with nine walks and eight runs scored.

Yordan Alvarez has two home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .224 this season.

Cardinals Player Leaders

Nolan Arenado is batting .311 with six doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .508 with an on-base percentage of .400.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 27th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 21st and he is 38th in slugging.

Arenado takes a three-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Brendan Donovan's 26 hits, .411 on-base percentage and .559 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .382.

His batting average is second among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 15th, and he is 23rd in slugging.

Lars Nootbaar is hitting .281 with three doubles, two home runs and 13 walks.

Victor Scott II is hitting .259 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and six walks.

Astros vs Cardinals Head to Head

4/15/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/14/2025: 8-3 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/5/2024: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/4/2024: 8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

8-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/3/2024: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/29/2023: 14-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

14-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/28/2023: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/27/2023: 4-2 STL (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!