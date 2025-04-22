Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 22

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Houston Astros taking on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Astros vs Blue Jays Game Info

Houston Astros (11-11) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (12-11)

Date: Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and SN1

Astros vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-112) | TOR: (-104)

HOU: (-112) | TOR: (-104) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-182) | TOR: -1.5 (+150)

HOU: +1.5 (-182) | TOR: -1.5 (+150) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ronel Blanco (Astros) - 1-2, 6.48 ERA vs Christopher Michael Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 2-0, 0.77 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ronel Blanco (1-2) for the Astros and Christopher Michael Bassitt (2-0) for the Blue Jays. Blanco and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Blanco's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In each of Bassitt's four starts that had a set spread, the Blue Jays covered. The Blue Jays have a 1-2 record in Bassitt's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (56.4%)

Astros vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Houston is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -104 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Blue Jays are +150 to cover, while the Astros are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The Astros-Blue Jays game on April 22 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

Astros vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in seven, or 50%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won seven of 14 games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 22 chances this season.

The Astros have an against the spread record of 12-10-0 in 22 games with a line this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 7-9 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer, Toronto has a 5-9 record (winning just 35.7% of its games).

The Blue Jays have played in 23 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-13-1).

The Blue Jays have a 16-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 69.6% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jeremy Pena is batting .228 with three doubles, three home runs and eight walks. He has an on-base percentage of .311 while slugging .380.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 105th, his on-base percentage ranks 99th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Pena hopes to build on a 12-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Jose Carlos Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.427) and total hits (27) this season. He's batting .303 with an on-base percentage of .337.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage and 73rd in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Altuve has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a walk and two RBI.

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with an OBP of .344 this season while batting .232 with 12 walks and nine runs scored.

Yordan Ruben Alvarez has two home runs, 12 RBI and a batting average of .211 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has six doubles, a home run and 14 walks while hitting .291. He's slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .392.

Including all qualified players, he is 39th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 89th in slugging.

Bo Joseph Bichette is slugging .390 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .310 with an on-base percentage of .352.

He is 23rd in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage in MLB.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .198 with four doubles, three home runs and eight walks.

George Springer paces his team with 22 hits and a .425 on-base percentage.

Astros vs Blue Jays Head to Head

4/21/2025: 7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/4/2024: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/3/2024: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/2/2024: 7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-6 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/1/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/3/2024: 8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/2/2024: 2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

2-1 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/1/2024: 10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

10-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 TOR (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/7/2023: 3-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

