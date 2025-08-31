Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 31

Odds updated as of 12:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros will face the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (75-61) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-72)

Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025

Sunday, August 31, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-168) | LAA: (+142)

HOU: (-168) | LAA: (+142) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

HOU: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 10-6, 2.37 ERA vs José Soriano (Angels) - 9-9, 3.85 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Hunter Brown (10-6) to the mound, while Jose Soriano (9-9) will answer the bell for the Angels. Brown's team is 15-11-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Brown's team is 12-8 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels have gone 10-16-0 against the spread when Soriano starts. The Angels have a 9-7 record in Soriano's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (66.2%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

The Astros vs Angels moneyline has Houston as a -168 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +142 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Astros. The Angels are -156 to cover the spread, and the Astros are +130.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

Astros versus Angels on Aug. 31 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 47 wins in the 88 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Houston has won nine of 18 games when listed as at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over in 60 of their 135 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Astros are 67-68-0 against the spread in their 135 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 45% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (45-55).

Los Angeles has gone 18-18 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (50%).

The Angels have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-57-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have a 72-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 54.1% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .455, fueled by 44 extra-base hits. He has a .275 batting average and an on-base percentage of .337.

Among all qualifying hitters, he is 35th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 57th in slugging.

Altuve hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with a home run and an RBI.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston with 128 hits and an OBP of .365 this season. He's batting .307 and slugging .475.

Among all qualified, he is fourth in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Pena has picked up at least one hit in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .279 with four doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Christian Walker has 117 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.302/.413.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 115 hits, an OBP of .286 plus a slugging percentage of .416.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 64 walks while batting .228. He's slugging .477 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 143rd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto's 123 hits and .491 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .267 with an on-base percentage of .324.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, 87th in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Jo Adell is batting .233 with 16 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 29 walks.

Mike Trout leads his team with a .361 OBP.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

8/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 8/29/2025: 2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

2-0 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

