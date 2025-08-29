Astros vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 29

Odds updated as of 5:11 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Friday, versus the Los Angeles Angels.

Astros vs Angels Game Info

Houston Astros (74-60) vs. Los Angeles Angels (62-71)

Date: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and FDSW

Astros vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-162) | LAA: (+136)

HOU: (-162) | LAA: (+136) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144)

HOU: -1.5 (+120) | LAA: +1.5 (-144) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Astros vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cristian Javier (Astros) - 1-1, 5.40 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 2-8, 4.73 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Cristian Javier (1-1) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (2-8). Javier and his team are 1-2-0 ATS this season when he starts. Javier's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels are 17-8-0 ATS in Anderson's 25 starts with a set spread. The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline in 22 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 10-12 in those matchups.

Astros vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (66.4%)

Astros vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Astros, Los Angeles is the underdog at +136, and Houston is -162 playing at home.

Astros vs Angels Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Astros are +120 to cover, and the Angels are -144.

Astros vs Angels Over/Under

Astros versus Angels on Aug. 29 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Astros vs Angels Betting Trends

The Astros have come away with 46 wins in the 86 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 13-12 when favored by -162 or more this year.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 60 of 133 chances this season.

The Astros are 66-67-0 against the spread in their 133 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Angels have won 44 of the 98 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.9%).

Los Angeles is 21-23 (winning 47.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer.

The Angels have combined with opponents to go over the total 71 times this season for a 71-55-5 record against the over/under.

The Angels have covered 54.2% of their games this season, going 71-60-0 ATS.

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve leads Houston in slugging percentage (.456) thanks to 44 extra-base hits. He has a .273 batting average and an on-base percentage of .335.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 55th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros in OBP (.365) and total hits (125) this season. He's batting .306 while slugging .475.

Among all qualifying batters, he is fourth in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

Pena has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Christian Walker has 115 hits this season and has a slash line of .238/.303/.415.

Walker brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with three home runs and four RBIs.

Yainer Diaz has been key for Houston with 114 hits, an OBP of .288 plus a slugging percentage of .419.

Diaz has safely hit in five games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .368 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has 30 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .232. He's slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 134th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 32nd in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto's 122 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .270 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .326.

He is currently 45th in batting average, 85th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Jo Adell is hitting .235 with 16 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 29 walks.

Mike Trout has a .362 OBP to pace his team.

Astros vs Angels Head to Head

6/22/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/21/2025: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/20/2025: 3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/13/2025: 7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

7-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/12/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/11/2025: 14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

14-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/22/2024: 9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

9-8 LAA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/21/2024: 10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

10-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/20/2024: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 9/19/2024: 3-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

