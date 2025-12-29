Arkansas vs James Madison College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The James Madison Dukes (7-6) aim to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (9-3) on December 29, 2025.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arkansas vs. James Madison Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. James Madison Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arkansas win (94.9%)

Check out the betting trends and insights below before making a wager on Monday's Arkansas-James Madison spread (Arkansas -24.5) or over/under (162.5 points).

Arkansas vs. James Madison: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has put together an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

James Madison is 3-9-0 ATS this year.

The Razorbacks did a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) last season than they did in road tilts (5-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Dukes have a better winning percentage at home (.250, 1-3-0 record) than on the road (.143, 1-6-0).

Arkansas vs. James Madison: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been named as the moneyline favorite five times this year and has yet to lose any of those games.

The Razorbacks have been a -10000 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every game.

James Madison has won 33.3% of the games this season it was the underdog on the moneyline (2-4).

The Dukes have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +3000 or longer.

Arkansas has an implied victory probability of 99% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arkansas vs. James Madison Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Arkansas was 95th in college basketball on offense (76.8 points scored per game) and 156th defensively (71.4 points allowed).

Arkansas was 156th in college basketball in rebounds per game (32.4) and 257th in rebounds allowed (32.3) last season.

At 14.2 assists per game last year, Arkansas was 124th in college basketball.

Last year, Arkansas was 201st in college basketball in turnovers committed (11.3 per game) and 146th in turnovers forced (11.6).

James Madison ranked 175th in college basketball last year with 73.9 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 131st with 70.5 points allowed per game.

With 32.5 boards per game, James Madison ranked 152nd in college basketball. It gave up 29.8 rebounds per contest, which ranked 90th in college basketball.

James Madison delivered 11.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 311th in college basketball.

James Madison committed 9.8 turnovers per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 10.0 turnovers per contest (305th-ranked).

