Arkansas FanDuel Promo Code Offer - Celebrate The Arkansas Razorback Big March Madness Win

Celebrate Arkansas Basketball with a FanDuel Promo: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Arkansas continues to make noise in March Madness, delivering a strong tournament performance and putting itself in position for a deeper run.

To celebrate the Razorbacks’ success, FanDuel is offering new users a limited-time promo:

Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets (win or lose)

That means you can place a $5 bet on any March Madness game — including Arkansas’ next matchup — and receive $300 in bonus bets regardless of the outcome.

Sports Betting in Arkansas is Here

Arkansas, the wait is over. Now you can bet on all your favorite teams, players, and sports with America’s No. 1 Sportsbook!

To kick things off, new users who sign up and bet $5 and get $300 in bonus bets whether your bet wins or loses.

Read on below, or see the promotions page for full details.

FanDuel Arkansas Promo Important Info

Eligibility: New users in Arkansas (21+ only)

New users in Arkansas (21+ only) Promo Code Required: NO CODE NEEDED. Access through your FanDuel Sportsbook account.

How to Claim FanDuel Promo in Arkansas

1. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and make a deposit of at least Five Dollars ($5).

2. Place your first cash wager of any type of at least Five Dollars ($5).

3. Get your Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Sportsbook Bonus Bets regardless of if your wager wins or loses.

4. Regardless of if your first cash wager wins or loses, you WILL be eligible for the $300 in Sportsbook Bonus Bets.

5. Ineligible bets: cashed out wagers, and wagers placed using bonus funds or profit boost tokens.

6. Limit of one promotional bonus per person.

7. Max bonus of Three Hundred Dollars ($300) in Bonus Bets.

Place Your First Bet Today!

21+ and present in Arkansas. First online real money wager only. $5 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

Arkansas Customers: Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.