Arizona vs UCF College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats (29-2, 16-2 Big 12) square off in the Big 12 tournament against the No. 8 seed UCF Knights (21-10, 9-9 Big 12) on Thursday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 3 p.m. ET.

Arizona vs. UCF Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Arizona vs. UCF Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (83.6%)

Before making a wager on Thursday's Arizona-UCF spread (Arizona -16.5) or total (159.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Arizona vs. UCF: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has compiled an 18-13-0 record against the spread this season.

UCF is 15-16-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats sport a better record against the spread when playing at home (9-8-0) than they do on the road (5-5-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Knights have a lower winning percentage at home (.444, 8-10-0 record) than on the road (.500, 5-5-0).

Arizona has 10 wins against the spread in 18 conference games this year.

UCF is 9-10-0 against the spread in Big 12 action this year.

Arizona vs. UCF: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has come away with 19 wins in the 21 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Wildcats have yet to lose in five games when named as moneyline favorite of -1786 or better.

UCF has gone 10-7 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 58.8% of those games).

The Knights have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +920 or longer.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 94.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. UCF Head-to-Head Comparison

Last year, Arizona was 16th-best in the nation offensively (82.5 points scored per game) and ranked 219th on defense (73.3 points allowed).

On the boards, Arizona was 14th-best in the country in rebounds (36.4 per game) last year. It was 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6 per game).

Arizona was 32nd in college basketball in assists (16.2 per game) last year.

At 11.2 turnovers committed per game and 10.9 turnovers forced last year, Arizona was 186th and 215th in the country, respectively.

UCF's defensive performance was 10th-worst in college basketball last year with 80.4 points allowed per contest, but offensively it played better, scoring 79.8 points per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball).

UCF ranked 119th in the country with 33 boards per game, but it allowed 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranked 12th-worst in college basketball.

Last year UCF ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.9 per game.

UCF ranked 254th in the country with 11.9 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 79th with 12.4 forced turnovers per contest.

