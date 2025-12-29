Arizona vs South Dakota State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Arizona Wildcats (12-0) will host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (7-7) after winning eight straight home games.

Arizona vs. South Dakota State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Arena: McKale Center

Arizona vs. South Dakota State Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (96.7%)

Before making a bet on Monday's Arizona-South Dakota State spread (Arizona -32.5) or over/under (159.5 points), take a look at the betting insights and trends below.

Arizona vs. South Dakota State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

South Dakota State has put together a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wildcats covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than away games last season. They covered nine times in 16 opportunities when playing at home, and they covered six times in 11 opportunities in away games.

The Jackrabbits' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (1-1-0). On the road, it is .750 (3-1-0).

Arizona vs. South Dakota State Head-to-Head Comparison

Arizona averages 89.6 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 65.8 per outing (30th in college basketball). It has a +285 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 23.8 points per game.

Arizona's leading scorer, Brayden Burries, ranks 396th in the country averaging 14.0 points per game.

South Dakota State outscores opponents by 6.0 points per game (posting 75.0 points per game, 247th in college basketball, and allowing 69.0 per outing, 88th in college basketball) and has a +84 scoring differential.

Jaden Jackson's team-leading 12.8 points per game rank him 565th in the nation.

The Wildcats win the rebound battle by an average of 15.5 boards. They are collecting 40.5 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.0 per outing.

Tobe Awaka paces the Wildcats with 10.3 rebounds per game (12th in college basketball action).

The Jackrabbits are 114th in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's 5.3 more than the 29.4 their opponents average.

Damon Wilkinson leads the Jackrabbits with 6.1 rebounds per game (293rd in college basketball).

Arizona's 108.6 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 28th in college basketball, and the 79.8 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 12th in college basketball.

The Jackrabbits rank 177th in college basketball averaging 97.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 141st, allowing 90.1 points per 100 possessions.

