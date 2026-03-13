Arizona vs Iowa State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Big 12 Tournament

The No. 1 seed Arizona Wildcats (30-2, 16-2 Big 12) and the No. 5 seed Iowa State Cyclones (27-6, 12-6 Big 12) square off in the Big 12 tournament Friday at T-Mobile Center, tipping off at 7 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Arizona vs. Iowa State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Friday, March 13, 2026

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Arena: T-Mobile Center

Arizona vs. Iowa State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arizona win (60.9%)

Before you wager on Friday's Arizona-Iowa State spread (Arizona -4.5) or over/under (143.5 points), check out the betting trends and insights below.

Arizona vs. Iowa State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Iowa State has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

As a 4.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Arizona is 13-12 against the spread compared to the 1-1 ATS record Iowa State racks up as a 4.5-point underdog.

Against the spread, the Wildcats have fared better when playing at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and five times in 10 road games.

The Cyclones' winning percentage against the spread at home is .529 (9-8-0). Away, it is .500 (5-5-0).

Arizona has beaten the spread 11 times in 19 conference games.

Against the spread in Big 12 play, Iowa State is 12-8-0 this season.

Arizona vs. Iowa State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona has come away with 20 wins in the 22 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This year, the Wildcats have won 17 of 18 games when listed as at least -184 or better on the moneyline.

Iowa State has been listed as the moneyline underdog only two other times so far this season, and it split the games.

The Cyclones have played as a moneyline underdog of +152 or longer in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Arizona has an implied victory probability of 64.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Iowa State Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Arizona was the 16th-best team in college basketball (82.5 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 219th (73.3 points allowed per game).

Last year, Arizona was 14th-best in the nation in rebounds (36.4 per game) and 38th in rebounds allowed (28.6).

Last season Arizona was ranked 32nd in college basketball in assists with 16.2 per game.

Arizona committed 11.2 turnovers per game last season and forced 10.9 per game, ranking 186th and 215th, respectively, in college basketball.

Iowa State ranked 34th in college basketball last season with 80.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 61st with 68.3 points allowed per game.

With 32.7 boards per game, Iowa State was 142nd in the country. It allowed 28.3 rebounds per contest, which ranked 31st in college basketball.

Iowa State delivered 15.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 77th in the country.

Iowa State ranked 13th-best in college basketball by forcing 14.4 turnovers per game. It ranked 232nd in college basketball by averaging 11.6 turnovers per contest.

