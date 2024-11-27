Arizona vs Davidson Basketball Prediction, Best Bets, Spread & Odds - November 27

The Davidson Wildcats (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Arizona Wildcats (2-2) on November 27, 2024 at Imperial Arena.

Arizona vs. Davidson Game Info and Odds

Game day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Arena: Imperial Arena

Arizona vs. Davidson Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Arizona win (86%)

If you plan to place a wager on Arizona-Davidson contest (in which Arizona is a 15.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 154.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Wednesday's game.

Arizona vs. Davidson: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arizona covered 23 times in 36 matchups with a spread last season.

Davidson won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 15 times.

Against the spread last season, the Arizona Wildcats played better at home, covering 11 times in 16 home games, and seven times in 11 road games.

In 2023-24 against the spread, the Davidson Wildcats had a lower winning percentage at home (.385, 5-8-0 record) than away (.500, 6-6-0).

Arizona vs. Davidson: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arizona finished 22-9 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 71% of those games).

The Arizona Wildcats had an 8-1 record last year (winning 88.9% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -2083 or shorter.

Last season, Davidson was the underdog 15 times and won five, or 33.3%, of those games.

The Davidson Wildcats were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1000 moneyline set for this game.

Arizona has an implied moneyline win probability of 95.4% in this game.

Arizona vs. Davidson Head-to-Head Comparison

The Davidson Wildcats averaged 32.2 rebounds per game (164th in college basketball) compared to the 32.3 of their opponents.

The Davidson Wildcats' 94.2 points per 100 possessions on offense ranked 197th in college basketball, and the 91.4 points they allowed per 100 possessions ranked 125th in college basketball.

