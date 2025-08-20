2025 Arizona State Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

When the No. 11 Arizona State Sun Devils kick off their 2025 season on Aug. 30, they will take on an FCS opponent, Northern Arizona. For the rest of the Sun Devils' college football schedule, keep reading.

Arizona State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Northern Arizona Aug. 30 - - - 2 @ Mississippi State Sept. 6 - - - 3 Texas State Sept. 13 - - - 4 @ Baylor Sept. 20 - - - 5 TCU Sept. 26 - - - 7 @ Utah Oct. 11 - - - 8 Texas Tech Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Arizona State 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on opponents' combined win total last season, Arizona State will be facing the 48th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Based on their opponents' projected win total this season (65), the Sun Devils have the 101st-ranked schedule in college football.

Arizona State will have the 25th-toughest conference schedule in college football, based on its Big 12 opponents' combined win total last year (62).

The Sun Devils will clash with seven teams in 2025 who played in a bowl game in 2024.

In 2025, Arizona State's schedule will feature eight games against teams which ended the season with winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with less than four wins in 2024.

Arizona State Betting Insights (2024)

Arizona State compiled a 12-2-0 record against the spread last season.

A total of nine of the Sun Devils' games last season hit the over.

Arizona State won all seven of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

Check out more stats and analysis about Arizona State on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Arizona State Sun Devils on FanDuel today!