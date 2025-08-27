Appalachian State vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025
On Friday in college football, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are playing the Charlotte 49ers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about today's NCAA football betting odds.
Appalachian State vs Charlotte Odds & Spread
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-146) | Charlotte: (+122)
- Spread: Appalachian State: -3.5 (-105) | Charlotte: +3.5 (-115)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Appalachian State vs Charlotte Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Appalachian State went 4-6-0 last year.
- Appalachian State went winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last year.
- Two of Appalachian State's 10 games went over the point total last season.
- Charlotte posted a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Charlotte had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.
- Last year, eight of Charlotte's 12 games hit the over.
Appalachian State vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Mountaineers win (57.7%)
Appalachian State vs Charlotte Point Spread
Charlotte is an underdog by 3.5 points against Appalachian State. Charlotte is -115 to cover the spread, and Appalachian State is -105.
Appalachian State vs Charlotte Over/Under
The over/under for the Appalachian State versus Charlotte matchup on Aug. 29 has been set at 49.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.
Appalachian State vs Charlotte Moneyline
Appalachian State is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Charlotte is a +122 underdog.
Appalachian State vs. Charlotte Points Insights
- The average implied total for the Mountaineers last season was 32.9 points, 5.9 more points than their implied total of 27 points in Friday's game.
- The average implied point total last season for the 49ers (31.8) is 8.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (23).
Appalachian State vs. Charlotte Game Info
- Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPNU
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Stadium: Bank of America Stadium
Check out even more in-depth Appalachian State vs. Charlotte analysis on FanDuel Research.