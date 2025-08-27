Appalachian State vs Charlotte Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

On Friday in college football, the Appalachian State Mountaineers are playing the Charlotte 49ers.

Appalachian State vs Charlotte Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-146) | Charlotte: (+122)

Appalachian State vs Charlotte Betting Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State went 4-6-0 last year.

Appalachian State went winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites last year.

Two of Appalachian State's 10 games went over the point total last season.

Charlotte posted a 5-7-0 record against the spread last season.

Charlotte had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 3.5 points or greater last season.

Last year, eight of Charlotte's 12 games hit the over.

Appalachian State vs Charlotte Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Mountaineers win (57.7%)

Appalachian State vs Charlotte Point Spread

Charlotte is an underdog by 3.5 points against Appalachian State. Charlotte is -115 to cover the spread, and Appalachian State is -105.

Appalachian State vs Charlotte Over/Under

The over/under for the Appalachian State versus Charlotte matchup on Aug. 29 has been set at 49.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Appalachian State vs Charlotte Moneyline

Appalachian State is a -146 favorite on the moneyline, while Charlotte is a +122 underdog.

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte Points Insights

The average implied total for the Mountaineers last season was 32.9 points, 5.9 more points than their implied total of 27 points in Friday's game.

The average implied point total last season for the 49ers (31.8) is 8.8 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (23).

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte Game Info

Game day: Friday, August 29, 2025

Friday, August 29, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Stadium: Bank of America Stadium

