2025 Appalachian State Football Odds and Schedule

On Aug. 29, the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 2025 campaign commences with a tilt against Charlotte. The rest of the Mountaineers' college football schedule can be found in the piece below.

Appalachian State 2025 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Charlotte Aug. 29 - Mountaineers (-7.5) 52.5 2 Lindenwood Sept. 6 - - - 3 @ Southern Miss Sept. 13 - - - 5 @ Boise State Sept. 27 - - - 6 Oregon State Oct. 4 - - - 7 @ Georgia State Oct. 11 - - - 8 Coastal Carolina Oct. 18 - - - View Full Table ChevronDown

Appalachian State 2025 Schedule Insights

Based on opponents' combined win total last year, Appalachian State will be facing the 101st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

Appalachian State will face the 13th-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season (47).

The Mountaineers will have five teams who made a 2024 bowl game on their schedule in 2025.

Appalachian State's schedule includes six games against teams that finished above .500 in 2024 (two against teams with nine or more victories and two against squads that totaled three or fewer wins).

Appalachian State Betting Insights (2024)

Appalachian State went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, games featuring Mountaineers hit the over just twice.

Appalachian State won two of the four games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (50%).

