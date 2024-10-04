Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 5 NFL Game
One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.
Two? Even better.
But what about a touchdown bet for every game?
Let's party.
We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 5 game.
Week 5 Any Time TD Picks
Jets vs. Vikings
Panthers at Bears
Ravens at Bengals
Dolphins at Patriots
Browns at Commanders
Colts at Jaguars
As of publication, any-time touchdown markets for the Colts at Jaguars were not yet posted. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for updated markets on this game.
Bills at Texans
Raiders at Broncos
Cardinals at 49ers
As of publication, any-time touchdown markets for the Cardinals at 49ers were not yet posted. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for updated markets on this game.
Packers at Rams
Giants at Seahawks
Cowboys at Steelers
Saints at Chiefs
