menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 5 NFL Game

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Subscribe to our newsletter

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 5 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 5 game.

Week 5 Any Time TD Picks

Jets vs. Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Justin Jefferson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Panthers at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Chuba Hubbard

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Ravens at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tee Higgins

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Dolphins at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Rhamondre Stevenson

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Browns at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jayden Daniels

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Colts at Jaguars

As of publication, any-time touchdown markets for the Colts at Jaguars were not yet posted. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for updated markets on this game.

Bills at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Stefon Diggs

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Raiders at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Bo Nix

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cardinals at 49ers

As of publication, any-time touchdown markets for the Cardinals at 49ers were not yet posted. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for updated markets on this game.

Packers at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jordan Love

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Giants at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Kenneth Walker III

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Cowboys at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Justin Fields

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

Saints at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Travis Kelce

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NFL odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NFL betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup