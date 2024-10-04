Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 5 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 5 game.

Week 5 Any Time TD Picks

Jets vs. Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Justin Jefferson +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Bears

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Chuba Hubbard +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Ravens at Bengals

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tee Higgins +190 View more odds in Sportsbook

Dolphins at Patriots

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Rhamondre Stevenson +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Browns at Commanders

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jayden Daniels +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Colts at Jaguars

As of publication, any-time touchdown markets for the Colts at Jaguars were not yet posted. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for updated markets on this game.

Bills at Texans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Stefon Diggs +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Broncos

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Bo Nix +220 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cardinals at 49ers

As of publication, any-time touchdown markets for the Cardinals at 49ers were not yet posted. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook for updated markets on this game.

Packers at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jordan Love +650 View more odds in Sportsbook

Giants at Seahawks

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kenneth Walker III -145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Cowboys at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Justin Fields +135 View more odds in Sportsbook

Saints at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Travis Kelce +140 View more odds in Sportsbook

