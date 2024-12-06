FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 14 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 14 game.

Week 14 Any Time TD Picks

Jaguars at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Calvin Ridley

Jets at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
De'Von Achane

Falcons at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Justin Jefferson

Saints at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Tyrone Tracy Jr

Panthers at Eagles

Any time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook to see the most recent Panthers at Eagles betting odds.

Browns at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
George Pickens

Raiders at Buccaneers

Any time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook to see the most recent Raiders at Buccaneers betting odds.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Any time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook to see the most recent Seahawks at Cardinals betting odds.

Bills at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Amari Cooper

Bears at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Deebo Samuel

Chargers at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Xavier Worthy

Bengals at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer
Jake Ferguson

