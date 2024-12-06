Any Time Touchdown Best Bets for Every Week 14 NFL Game

One touchdown prop recommendation is cool.

Two? Even better.

But what about a touchdown bet for every game?

Let's party.

We talked to FanDuel's Liv Moods and got her to lay out her favorite touchdown bet from every remaining Week 14 game.

Week 14 Any Time TD Picks

Jaguars at Titans

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Calvin Ridley +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jets at Dolphins

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer De'Von Achane -145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Falcons at Vikings

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Justin Jefferson -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Saints at Giants

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Tyrone Tracy Jr +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Panthers at Eagles

Any time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook to see the most recent Panthers at Eagles betting odds.

Browns at Steelers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer George Pickens +105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Raiders at Buccaneers

Any time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook to see the most recent Raiders at Buccaneers betting odds.

Seahawks at Cardinals

Any time touchdown odds were not available at the time of publication. Check out FanDuel Sportsbook to see the most recent Seahawks at Cardinals betting odds.

Bills at Rams

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Amari Cooper +210 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bears at 49ers

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Deebo Samuel +160 View more odds in Sportsbook

Chargers at Chiefs

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Xavier Worthy +350 View more odds in Sportsbook

Bengals at Cowboys

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Jake Ferguson +290 View more odds in Sportsbook

