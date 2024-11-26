Antonio Gibson Fantasy Week 13: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson will match up with the 27th-ranked tun defense of the Indianapolis Colts (142.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

For more details on Gibson, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, scroll down before his upcoming matchup versus the Colts.

Gibson vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: December 1, 2024

December 1, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 4.6

4.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 25.43

25.43 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.17

0.17 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.52

9.52 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.04

Projections provided by numberFire

Gibson Fantasy Performance

With 45.7 fantasy points in 2024 (3.8 per game), Gibson is the 51st-ranked fantasy player at his position and 216th overall.

During his last three games, Gibson has 9.1 total fantasy points (3.0 per game), carrying the ball 15 times for 75 yards and zero touchdowns.

Gibson has put up 10.8 fantasy points (2.2 per game) over his last five games, running for 80 yards with zero touchdowns on 21 carries. He has also contributed 28 yards on three catches (four targets) as a pass-catcher.

The highlight of Gibson's season as a fantasy producer came against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, as he put up 10.3 fantasy points by hauling in one pass (on one target) for seven yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Antonio Gibson disappointed his fantasy managers against the New York Jets in Week 8, when he mustered only 0.6 fantasy points (5 carries, 6 yards). It was his worst fantasy effort of the campaign.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has given up over 300 yards passing to three players this season.

A total of 10 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more TD passes to five opposing QBs this season.

The Colts have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

A total of five players have collected over 100 yards receiving in a game against Indianapolis this year.

A total of 15 players have caught a TD pass versus the Colts this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Indianapolis this year.

The Colts have allowed four players to amass more than 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 10 players this year.

The Colts have allowed three players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

