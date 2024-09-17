Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 17

Odds updated as of 8:11 p.m.

On Tuesday in MLB, the Los Angeles Angels are playing the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (60-90) vs. Chicago White Sox (36-115)

Date: Tuesday, September 17, 2024

Tuesday, September 17, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAA: (-152) | CHW: (+128)

LAA: (-152) | CHW: (+128) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160)

LAA: -1.5 (+132) | CHW: +1.5 (-160) Total: 9 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning (Angels) - 5-13, 5.41 ERA vs Davis Martin (White Sox) - 0-4, 4.14 ERA

The Angels will look to Griffin Canning (5-13) versus the White Sox and Davis Martin (0-4). Canning's team is 14-13-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Canning's team has a record of 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The White Sox are 1-7-0 against the spread when Martin starts. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for eight Martin starts this season -- they lost every game.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Angels win (57%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

Los Angeles is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +128 underdog on the road.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the White Sox. The Angels are +132 to cover the spread, while the White Sox are -160.

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Angels-White Sox game on Sept. 17, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in seven, or 35%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Los Angeles has played as a favorite of -152 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Contests with the Angels have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 148 chances this season.

The Angels have posted a record of 79-69-0 against the spread this season.

The White Sox have won 29 of the 138 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (21%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, Chicago has a record of 26-94 (21.7%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 146 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-75-5).

The White Sox have a 58-88-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 39.7% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto leads Los Angeles in total hits (127) this season while batting .250 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .439.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 74th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 83rd, and he is 57th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has hit 24 homers this season while driving in 68 runs. He's batting .244 this season and slugging .435 with an on-base percentage of .321.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 90th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has 124 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .344.

Schanuel enters this matchup with seven games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .364 with a home run, five walks and seven RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe is batting .238 with a .296 OBP and 55 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up 130 hits with a .410 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the White Sox. He's batting .248 and with an on-base percentage of .301.

Including all qualified players in MLB, his batting average puts him 81st, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 81st in slugging.

Vaughn hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .228 with 19 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .400 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 122nd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 92nd in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has put up an on-base percentage of .312, a team-best for the White Sox.

Nicky Lopez is batting .245 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

Angels vs White Sox Head to Head

9/16/2024: 8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

8-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2023: 9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-7 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/28/2023: 11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

11-5 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-2 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/26/2023: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/31/2023: 12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

12-5 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/30/2023: 7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 5/29/2023: 6-4 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-4 LAA (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/29/2022: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/28/2022: 11-4 CHW (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.