Angels vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 16

The MLB schedule on Monday includes the Los Angeles Angels taking on the Chicago White Sox.

Angels vs White Sox Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (60-89) vs. Chicago White Sox (35-115)

Date: Monday, September 16, 2024

Monday, September 16, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Angels vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-198) | CHW: (+166)

LAA: (-198) | CHW: (+166) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128)

LAA: -1.5 (+106) | CHW: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Angels vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers (Angels) - 4-6, 5.64 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 3-10, 4.56 ERA

The Angels will look to Reid Detmers (4-6) versus the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon (3-10). Detmers' team is 8-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Detmers' team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Cannon starts, the White Sox are 8-10-0 against the spread. The White Sox have a 4-13 record in Cannon's 17 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (61.1%)

Angels vs White Sox Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Angels vs. White Sox reveal Los Angeles as the favorite (-198) and Chicago as the underdog (+166) on the road.

Angels vs White Sox Spread

The Angels are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Angels are +106 to cover the runline, with the White Sox being -128.

Angels versus White Sox on Sept. 16 has an over/under of 8 runs, with the odds on the over -108 and the under set at -112.

Angels vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Angels have been victorious in seven, or 36.8%, of the 19 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

These are the best odds of a victory sportsbooks have given Los Angeles this season, with a -198 moneyline set for this game.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 68 of their 147 opportunities.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 79-68-0 in 147 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have compiled a 28-109 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 20.4% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, Chicago has a 12-58 record (winning just 17.1% of its games).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 145 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-75-5).

The White Sox have a 57-88-0 record ATS this season (covering just 39.3% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto leads Los Angeles in total hits (127) this season while batting .252 with 53 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .442.

Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 56th in slugging.

Taylor Ward leads Los Angeles in slugging percentage (.437) thanks to 52 extra-base hits. He's batting .246 with an on-base percentage of .321.

He ranks 84th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 59th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Nolan Schanuel leads Los Angeles in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 123 hits.

Schanuel has logged a hit or more in six games in a row. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a home run, five walks and eight RBI.

Logan O'Hoppe has 19 home runs, 55 RBI and a batting average of .238 this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Vaughn has racked up 128 hits with a .399 slugging percentage, both team-best stats for the White Sox. He's batting .246 and with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, he ranks 84th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .225 with 19 doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .384 with an on-base percentage of .286.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 123rd in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Sheets has accumulated a team-best .312 on-base percentage.

Nicky Lopez is batting .245 with 12 doubles, three triples, a home run and 34 walks.

