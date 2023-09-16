Angels vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 16

Odds updated as of 7:29 PM

On Saturday in the MLB, the Detroit Tigers are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (68-79) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-80)

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:07 PM ET

9:07 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-126) | LAA: (+108)

DET: (-126) | LAA: (+108) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156)

DET: -1.5 (+130) | LAA: +1.5 (-156) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sawyer Gipson-Long (Tigers) - 1-0, 3.60 ERA vs Tyler Anderson (Angels) - 6-6, 5.36 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Sawyer Gipson-Long (1-0, 3.60 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Anderson (6-6, 5.36 ERA). Gipson-Long and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Gipson-Long's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Angels are 14-10-0 against the spread when Anderson starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Anderson's starts this season, and they went 6-6 in those matchups.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (51.7%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

The Tigers vs Angels moneyline has Detroit as a -126 favorite, while Los Angeles is a +108 underdog at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the spread (-156 to cover), and Detroit is +130 to cover the runline.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-Angels on September 16, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This year Detroit has won 12 of 21 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Tigers have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 68 of 146 chances this season.

The Tigers are 75-71-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have gone 31-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 41.3% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Los Angeles has a record of 26-36 (41.9%).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 147 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-66-4).

The Angels have covered 45.6% of their games this season, going 67-80-0 against the spread.

Tigers Player Leaders

Spencer Torkelson has 131 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .454, both of which are tops among Detroit hitters this season. He has a .239 batting average and an on-base percentage of .322.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 114th, his on-base percentage ranks 93rd, and he is 61st in slugging.

Torkelson will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with two doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Kerry Carpenter is batting .291 with 13 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 26 walks, while slugging .503 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Carpenter has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .261 with five RBI.

Matt Vierling leads Detroit in OBP (.332) this season, fueled by 113 hits.

Zach McKinstry has eight home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .230 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has totaled 151 hits with a .412 on-base percentage and a .654 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Angels. He's batting .304.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average is eighth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in slugging.

Brandon Drury is batting .258 with 25 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 23 walks. He's slugging .478 with an on-base percentage of .302.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 80th in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .269 with 25 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 27 walks.

Zach Neto is batting .230 with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Tigers vs. Angels Head to Head

9/15/2023: 11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

11-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 8/21/2022: 4-0 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

4-0 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/7/2022: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 9/6/2022: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/5/2022: 10-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

10-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 7/27/2023: 11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/27/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/25/2023: 7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/20/2022: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/19/2022: 1-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

