Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Oakland Athletics in MLB action on Friday.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (71-88) vs. Oakland Athletics (49-110)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: BSW

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-146) | OAK: (+124)

LAA: (-146) | OAK: (+124) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170)

LAA: -1.5 (+140) | OAK: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chase Silseth (Angels) - 4-1, 4.10 ERA vs Ken Waldichuk (Athletics) - 4-8, 5.49 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Chase Silseth (4-1) to the mound, while Waldichuk (4-8) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Silseth's team is 6-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Silseth's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics are 12-9-0 ATS in Waldichuk's 21 starts with a set spread. The Athletics are 9-12 in Waldichuk's 21 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (60%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Athletics, Los Angeles is the favorite at -146, and Oakland is +124 playing on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +140 to cover, and the Athletics are -170.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Angels-Athletics on September 29, with the over at -105 and the under at -115.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have won in 35, or 49.3%, of the 71 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Los Angeles has come away with a win 15 times in 32 chances when named as a favorite of at least -146 on the moneyline.

The Angels' games have gone over the total in 83 of their 158 opportunities.

The Angels are 72-86-0 against the spread in their 158 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have won 48 of the 155 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (31%).

Oakland is 38-93 (winning just 29% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +124 or longer.

The Athletics have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 82 times this season for an 82-68-8 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 75-83-0 record against the spread this season (covering 47.5% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Brandon Drury is batting .260 with 28 doubles, three triples, 24 home runs and 25 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .304 while slugging .484.

He is 73rd in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Randal Grichuk is hitting .270 with 30 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .457 with an on-base percentage of .325.

Mike Moustakas is batting .249 with a .395 slugging percentage and 48 RBI this year.

Mickey Moniak has been key for Los Angeles with 84 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .487.

Moniak has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles and two RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Esteury Ruiz has a .350 slugging percentage, which leads the Athletics. He's batting .256 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Brent Rooker's 110 hits and .325 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .243 while slugging .479.

Including all qualifying players, he is 110th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Tony Kemp has 13 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 44 walks while batting .209.

Ryan Noda has 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 75 walks while hitting .233.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

9/3/2023: 10-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-6 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/2/2023: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/1/2023: 9-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

9-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/27/2023: 8-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

8-7 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/26/2023: 11-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

11-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/25/2023: 5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

5-3 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 4/24/2023: 11-10 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

11-10 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 10/5/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 10/4/2022: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

2-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/2/2023: 6-0 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

