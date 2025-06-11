Angels vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 11

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Los Angeles Angels versus the Athletics is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Angels vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Angels (32-34) vs. Athletics (26-43)

Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Wednesday, June 11, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: FDSW and NBCS-CA

Angels vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: LAA: (-164) | OAK: (+138)

LAA: (-164) | OAK: (+138) Spread: LAA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146)

LAA: -1.5 (+122) | OAK: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Angels vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 3-6, 5.40 ERA vs JP Sears (Athletics) - 5-5, 5.21 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Angels will send Kyle Hendricks (3-6) to the mound, while JP Sears (5-5) will get the nod for the Athletics. When Hendricks starts, his team is 6-6-0 against the spread this season. Hendricks' team lost his only start as a favorite this season. The Athletics have a 7-6-0 ATS record in Sears' 13 starts with a set spread. The Athletics have a 2-5 record in Sears' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Angels vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Angels win (53.8%)

Angels vs Athletics Moneyline

The Angels vs Athletics moneyline has the Angels as a -164 favorite, while the Athletics are a +138 underdog on the road.

Angels vs Athletics Spread

The Angels are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Angels are +122 to cover, while the Athletics are -146 to cover.

Angels vs Athletics Over/Under

The Angels-Athletics contest on June 11 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -106 and the under at -114.

Angels vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Angels have been favorites in 13 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (53.8%) in those contests.

This year, the Angels have won one of four games when listed as at least -164 or better on the moneyline.

The Angels and their opponents have hit the over in 34 of their 66 games with a total this season.

The Angels have an against the spread mark of 33-33-0 in 66 games with a line this season.

The Athletics are 15-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30.6% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +138 or longer, the Athletics have gone 4-15 (21.1%).

The Athletics have played in 69 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 39 times (39-27-3).

The Athletics have put together a 31-38-0 record ATS this season (covering 44.9% of the time).

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward is hitting .206 with 12 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs and 20 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .260 while slugging .476.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 156th, his on-base percentage ranks 162nd, and he is 40th in slugging.

Nolan Schanuel has a slash line of .284/.382/.391 this season and a team-best OPS of .773.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Schanuel enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with two doubles, a walk and three RBIs.

Zach Neto leads Los Angeles in total hits (55) this season, and 23 of those have gone for extra bases.

Neto has recorded at least one base hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .381 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Jo Adell is batting .222 with a .296 OBP and 32 RBI for Los Angeles this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has a team-high OBP (.402) and slugging percentage (.520), and leads the Athletics in hits (93, while batting .366).

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is second in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Brent Rooker has 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .334.

His batting average ranks 64th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 71st, and he is 48th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .260 with 11 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 28 walks.

Lawrence Butler has 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks while hitting .264.

Angels vs Athletics Head to Head

6/10/2025: 2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

2-1 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/9/2025: 7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-4 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/22/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 5/21/2025: 10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/20/2025: 7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

7-5 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/19/2025: 4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 LAA (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/28/2024: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/27/2024: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/25/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

