Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Week 5: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Panthers

In Week 5 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the Carolina Panthers, who have the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (176.8 yards allowed per game).

For more info on St. Brown, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming game against the Panthers.

St. Brown vs. Panthers Game Info

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers Game Day: October 8, 2023

October 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 11.13

11.13 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.18

78.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.51

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, St. Brown is currently the 11th-ranked player in fantasy (51st overall), with 43.5 total fantasy points (10.9 per game).

In his last three games, St. Brown has posted 30.4 fantasy points (10.1 per game), as he's turned 26 targets into 20 catches for 260 yards and one TD.

The high point of St. Brown's fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the Kansas City Chiefs, a game when he went off for zero rushing yards on zero carries (for 13.1 total fantasy points). As a receiver, he grabbed six balls (on nine targets) for 71 yards and one touchdown.

From a fantasy standpoint, Amon-Ra St. Brown had his worst game of the season in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he put up just 8.2 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Panthers Defensive Performance

Carolina has not let a player register more than 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

A total of Three players have thrown for at least one TD against the Panthers this season.

Carolina has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Panthers have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this year.

A total of one player has put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Carolina this season.

The Panthers have given up a TD catch by three players this year.

Carolina has allowed one player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Panthers have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

Carolina has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Panthers have allowed at least two rushing TDs to three players this year.

