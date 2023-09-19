Alvin Kamara Fantasy Week 3: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Packers

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints will play the Green Bay Packers -- whose run defense was ranked 26th in the league last season (139.5 yards allowed per game) -- in Week 3, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Kamara a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he goes up against the Packers? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Kamara vs. Packers Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers Game Day: September 24, 2023

September 24, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

Kamara 2022 Fantasy Performance

Kamara was 18th at his position, and 58th overall, with 154.7 fantasy points (10.3 per game) last season.

In his best game last season -- Week 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Kamara accumulated 33.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 18 carries, 62 yards, 1 TD; 9 receptions, 96 yards, 2 TDs.

In his second-best fantasy performance last year, Kamara finished with 17.4 points (23 carries, 103 yards; 6 receptions, 91 yards) in Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

Kamara accumulated 1.0 fantasy points -- 7 carries, 13 yards; 6 receptions, 37 yards -- in his worst game of the season, Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Kamara collected 3.7 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 26 yards -- in his second-worst game of the season. That was in Week 13 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers Defensive Performance

Green Bay allowed over 300 passing yards to two QBs last year.

14 players have thrown for at least one touchdown in a contest against the Packers last year.

In the passing game, Green Bay allowed seven players to throw two or more touchdowns in a game last year.

Versus the Packers last year, one player threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

Through the air, Green Bay allowed over 100 receiving yards to six players last season.

The Packers allowed 19 players to reel in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Green Bay gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Looking at run D, the Packers gave up more than 100 rushing yards to five players last season.

On the ground, Green Bay allowed 16 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In the running game, the Packers allowed two players to score at least two rushing touchdowns against them last year.

