Alexander Mattison Fantasy Week 15: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Falcons

In Week 15 (Monday at 8:30 PM ET), RB Alexander Mattison and the Las Vegas Raiders will meet the Atlanta Falcons, who have the 17th-ranked run defense in the league (120.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Mattison a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Falcons? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Mattison vs. Falcons Game Info

Matchup: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Day: December 16, 2024

December 16, 2024 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 40.10

40.10 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 14.54

14.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Mattison Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Mattison is currently the 35th-ranked player in fantasy (142nd overall), with 82.5 total fantasy points (8.3 per game).

In his last three games, Mattison has picked up 14.9 fantasy points (5.0 per game), rushing for 70 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 28 carries. He has also contributed 79 yards on eight catches (eight targets) as a receiver.

Mattison has generated 39.7 fantasy points (7.9 per game) in his last five games, as he's rushed for 195 yards with one touchdown on 65 attempts. In the receiving game, he has contributed 142 yards on 16 receptions (16 targets).

The high point of Mattison's fantasy season was a Week 6 outburst against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he put up 12.5 fantasy points (14 receptions, 33 yards, 1 TD).

From a fantasy perspective, Alexander Mattison had his worst game of the season in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals, when he tallied just 3.6 fantasy points (9 carries, 36 yards).

Falcons Defensive Performance

Three players have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Atlanta this season.

The Falcons have allowed at least one passing TD to 11 opposing QBs this year.

Atlanta has allowed eight players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Falcons have allowed four players to throw for three or more TDs in a game this season.

Atlanta has allowed five players to amass more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Falcons have given up a touchdown reception by 20 players this year.

Atlanta has allowed five players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Falcons this season.

Atlanta has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to six players this year.

The Falcons have allowed at least two rushing TDs to one player this season.

