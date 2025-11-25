Alec Pierce Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts wideout Alec Pierce will match up with the third-ranked passing defense of the Houston Texans (172.1 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Is Pierce a DFS option for you this week, as he goes up against the Texans? More stats and info can be found in this article, so check it out.

Thinking about playing Pierce this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Alec Pierce Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts vs. Houston Texans Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 Projected Receiving Yards: 68.40

68.40 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.21

Projections provided by numberFire

Pierce Fantasy Performance

With 67.1 fantasy points in 2025 (7.5 per game), Pierce is the 40th-ranked player at the WR position and 149th among all players.

In his last three games, Pierce has caught 11 balls (on 22 targets) for 225 yards and one touchdown, good for 28.5 fantasy points (9.5 per game).

Pierce has accumulated 45.2 total fantasy points (9.0 per game) in his last five games, grabbing 18 balls (on 37 targets) for 392 yards and one touchdown.

The high point of Pierce's season as a fantasy producer came against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10, as he posted 14.4 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the passing game, he caught four passes on seven targets for 84 yards and one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Alec Pierce's game versus the Kansas City Chiefs last week was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.6 fantasy points. He tallied one reception for 26 yards on the day.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Texans have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed three players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this year.

The Texans have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to any opposing quarterbacks this year.

Houston has allowed over 100 yards receiving to three players this season.

The Texans have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Houston this season.

The Texans have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to just one player this year.

Houston has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to eight players this year.

Only one player has rushed for more than one TD versus the Texans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Alec Pierce? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.