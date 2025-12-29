Alabama vs Yale College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 29

The Yale Bulldogs (11-1) will try to build on an eight-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Alabama Crimson Tide (9-3) on December 29, 2025 at Coleman Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Yale Game Info and Odds

Game day: Monday, December 29, 2025

Monday, December 29, 2025 Game time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Yale Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (78.3%)

Here's a look at some betting trends for Alabama (-16.5) versus Yale on Monday. The total has been set at 175.5 points for this game.

Alabama vs. Yale: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama is 5-7-0 ATS this season.

Yale has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.

The Crimson Tide covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games last year. They covered eight times in 15 games when playing at home, and they covered eight times in 12 games on the road.

Last year, the Bulldogs were 7-3-0 at home against the spread (.700 winning percentage). On the road, they were 8-5-0 ATS (.615).

Alabama vs. Yale: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has won in five of the six contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Crimson Tide have played as a favorite of -3030 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

Yale has been listed as the moneyline underdog only one other time so far this season, a game it won.

The Bulldogs have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +1200 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 96.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Yale Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama averages 93.9 points per game (10th in college basketball) while allowing 81.9 per contest (334th in college basketball). It has a +144 scoring differential overall and outscores opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Labaron Philon ranks eighth in the nation with a team-leading 21.9 points per game.

Yale outscores opponents by 16.2 points per game (posting 87.3 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and conceding 71.1 per outing, 130th in college basketball) and has a +194 scoring differential.

Nick Townsend's 16.9 points per game leads Yale and ranks 135th in college basketball.

The Crimson Tide win the rebound battle by 1.7 boards on average. They record 38.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 25th in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 36.6 per outing.

Amari Allen leads the Crimson Tide with 7.0 rebounds per game (161st in college basketball play).

The Bulldogs pull down 32.3 rebounds per game (228th in college basketball) while allowing 26.7 per contest to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 5.6 boards per game.

Townsend tops the team with 7.6 rebounds per game (100th in college basketball).

Alabama ranks 48th in college basketball with 106.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 196th in college basketball defensively with 92.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulldogs put up 114.6 points per 100 possessions (fourth in college basketball), while conceding 93.4 points per 100 possessions (211th in college basketball).

