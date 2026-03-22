Alabama vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NCAA Tournament Second Round

The No. 4 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (24-9) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Texas Tech Red Raiders (23-10) with a Sweet 16 spot in the Midwest Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Benchmark International Arena at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, March 22, 2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026 Game time: 9:45 p.m. ET

9:45 p.m. ET TV channel: TBS

TBS Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Arena: Benchmark International Arena

Alabama vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (52%)

Alabama is a 1.5-point favorite over Texas Tech on Sunday and the over/under is set at 165.5 points. Keep reading for some betting insights and trends to help you make an informed wager on the outing.

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Alabama vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Texas Tech has compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this year.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Texas Tech is 5-4 against the spread compared to the 11-14 ATS record Alabama racks up as a 1.5-point favorite.

The Crimson Tide have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered six times in 15 games when playing at home, and they've covered five times in 10 games when playing on the road.

The Red Raiders have been better against the spread at home (9-7-0) than away (5-5-0) this year.

Alabama vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 23 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (78.3%) in those games.

This year, the Crimson Tide have won 18 of 23 games when listed as at least -113 or better on the moneyline.

Texas Tech has compiled a 4-5 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of -106 or longer, the Red Raiders have a 4-5 record (winning 44.4% of their games).

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 53.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Alabama vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Alabama was best in the country on offense (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst defensively (81.3 points allowed).

On the boards, Alabama was third-best in the nation in rebounds (38.8 per game) last season. It was 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0 per game).

With 17.1 assists per game, Alabama was 13th-best in the nation last year.

In terms of turnovers, Alabama was 267th in the nation in committing them (12.1 per game) last year. It was 305th in forcing them (10.0 per game).

Texas Tech scored 80.9 points per game (28th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 68.5 points per contest (70th-ranked).

With 33.5 boards per game, Texas Tech was 84th in the country. It ceded 29.9 rebounds per contest, which ranked 94th in college basketball.

Texas Tech averaged 16.1 dimes per game, which ranked them 34th in the nation.

Texas Tech was top-25 last season in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 197th with 11.1 forced turnovers per contest.

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