Alabama vs South Dakota State Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2) will attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (9-5) on December 29, 2024 at Coleman Coliseum.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Alabama vs. South Dakota State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Sunday, December 29, 2024

Sunday, December 29, 2024 Game time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. South Dakota State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Alabama win (88.9%)

Before making a bet on Sunday's Alabama-South Dakota State spread (Alabama -22.5) or total (168.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Alabama vs. South Dakota State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has covered five times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

South Dakota State has won six games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Crimson Tide owned a better record against the spread when playing at home (11-5-0) than they did in road games (5-5-0) last season.

Last year, the Jackrabbits were 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). On the road, they were 7-4-0 ATS (.636).

Alabama vs. South Dakota State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite in 10 games this season and has come away with the win eight times (80%) in those contests.

The Crimson Tide have not lost in three games this year when favored by -7143 or better on the moneyline.

South Dakota State has won one of the four games it was the moneyline underdog this season (25%).

The Jackrabbits have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +2000 or longer.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 98.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Alabama vs. South Dakota State Head-to-Head Comparison

Alabama is outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game with a +142 scoring differential overall. It puts up 88.7 points per game (third in college basketball) and gives up 76.8 per contest (311th in college basketball).

Mark Sears paces Alabama, putting up 17.8 points per game (75th in college basketball).

South Dakota State has a +125 scoring differential, topping opponents by nine points per game. It is putting up 77.6 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and is giving up 68.6 per contest to rank 112th in college basketball.

Oscar Cluff is ranked 133rd in the nation with a team-leading 16.6 points per game.

The 41.4 rebounds per game the Crimson Tide average rank third in college basketball, and are 9.6 more than the 31.8 their opponents collect per contest.

Grant Nelson's 8.8 rebounds per game lead the Crimson Tide and rank 39th in college basketball action.

The 36.8 rebounds per game the Jackrabbits accumulate rank 36th in college basketball, 8.7 more than the 28.1 their opponents grab.

Cluff's 10.8 rebounds per game lead the Jackrabbits and rank seventh in college basketball.

Alabama ranks 70th in college basketball with 102.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 136th in college basketball defensively with 88.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Jackrabbits rank 89th in college basketball averaging 100.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 150th, allowing 89.3 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!