Alabama vs Florida State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 1 2025

College football's Saturday slate includes the Alabama Crimson Tide facing the Florida State Seminoles.

Alabama vs Florida State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Alabama: (-629) | Florida State: (+450)

Alabama: (-629) | Florida State: (+450) Spread: Alabama: -13.5 (-120) | Florida State: +13.5 (-102)

Alabama: -13.5 (-120) | Florida State: +13.5 (-102) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Alabama vs Florida State Betting Trends

Alabama beat the spread seven times in 13 games last year.

As 13.5-point or greater favorites, Alabama went 4-5 against the spread last season.

In 13 Alabama games last season, six hit the over.

Florida State had three wins in 12 games against the spread last season.

As a 13.5-point underdog or greater, Florida State had one win ATS (1-3) last season.

In 12 Florida State games last season, three of them went over the total.

Alabama vs Florida State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (95%)

Alabama vs Florida State Point Spread

Alabama is favored by 13.5 points over Florida State. Alabama is -120 to cover the spread, with Florida State being -102.

Alabama vs Florida State Over/Under

An over/under of 49.5 has been set for Alabama-Florida State on Aug. 30, with the over being -112 and the under -108.

Alabama vs Florida State Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Alabama-Florida State, Alabama is the favorite at -629, and Florida State is +450.

Alabama vs. Florida State Points Insights

The Crimson Tide's average implied point total last season was 3.8 more points than their implied total in Saturday's game (35.8 implied points on average compared to 32 implied points in this game).

The 31.2-point average implied total last season for the Seminoles is 13.2 more points than the team's 18-point implied total in this matchup.

Alabama vs. Florida State Game Info

Game day: Saturday, August 30, 2025

Saturday, August 30, 2025 Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Tallahassee, Florida

Tallahassee, Florida Stadium: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

