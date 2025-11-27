Alabama vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

On Saturday in college football, the Alabama Crimson Tide are up against the Auburn Tigers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NCAA football betting lines

Alabama vs Auburn Odds & Spread

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Alabama: (-225) | Auburn: (+188)

Alabama: (-225) | Auburn: (+188) Spread: Alabama: -5.5 (-118) | Auburn: +5.5 (-104)

Alabama: -5.5 (-118) | Auburn: +5.5 (-104) Total: 46.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Alabama vs Auburn Betting Trends

Alabama has covered the spread seven times in 11 games.

For the season, Alabama is 6-3 as 5.5-point or better favorites.

This year, four of Alabama's 11 games have gone over the point total.

Auburn's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-7-0.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Auburn has one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Auburn has played 11 games this season, and four of them have hit the over.

Alabama vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Crimson Tide win (66.8%)

Alabama vs Auburn Point Spread

Auburn is listed as an underdog by 5.5 points (-104 odds), and Alabama, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

Alabama vs Auburn Over/Under

The over/under for the Alabama versus Auburn game on Nov. 29 has been set at 46.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Alabama vs Auburn Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Auburn-Alabama, Auburn is the underdog at +188, and Alabama is -225.

Alabama vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Alabama 33.8 25 16.2 10 51.3 11 Auburn 27.4 70 20.1 25 50.0 11

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Stadium: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Check out even more in-depth Alabama vs. Auburn analysis on FanDuel Research.