NCAAB
Alabama vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7
The Auburn Tigers (16-14, 7-10 SEC) will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5 SEC) after losing four road games in a row.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.
Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds
- Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026
- Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV channel: ESPN
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- Arena: Coleman Coliseum
Alabama vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction
All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Alabama win (74.4%)
These betting trends can help you make informed decisions to wager on Alabama (-7.5) versus Auburn on Saturday.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Alabama vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends
- Alabama has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Auburn has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.
- As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Alabama is 6-8 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Auburn puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.
- In home games, the Crimson Tide sport a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-5-0).
- The Tigers have performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than on the road (3-6-0) this year.
- Alabama has covered the spread seven times in 17 conference games.
- Auburn has five wins against the spread in 17 SEC games this season.
Alabama vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats
- Alabama has been victorious in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have won 10 of 11 games when listed as at least -360 or better on the moneyline.
- Auburn has a 2-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).
- When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer, the Tigers have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 78.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Alabama vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison
- Last season, Alabama was best in the country on offense (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (81.3 points conceded).
- On the boards, Alabama was third-best in the country in rebounds (38.8 per game) last season. It was 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0 per game).
- Alabama was 13th-best in college basketball in assists (17.1 per game) last year.
- Alabama was 267th in college basketball in turnovers per game (12.1) and 305th in turnovers forced (10.0) last year.
- Auburn ceded 69.4 points per game last year (87th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, scoring 83.0 points per contest (13th-best).
- Auburn grabbed 34.4 boards per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).
- Last year Auburn ranked 34th in college basketball in assists, delivering 16.1 per game.
- Auburn was top-25 last season in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 184th with 11.2 forced turnovers per contest.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!