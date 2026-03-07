Alabama vs Auburn College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 7

The Auburn Tigers (16-14, 7-10 SEC) will visit the Alabama Crimson Tide (22-8, 12-5 SEC) after losing four road games in a row.

Alabama vs. Auburn Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, March 7, 2026

Saturday, March 7, 2026 Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Arena: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Auburn Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Alabama win (74.4%)

These betting trends can help you make informed decisions to wager on Alabama (-7.5) versus Auburn on Saturday.

Alabama vs. Auburn: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Alabama has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Auburn has put together a 13-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2025-26, Alabama is 6-8 against the spread compared to the 2-3 ATS record Auburn puts up as a 7.5-point underdog.

In home games, the Crimson Tide sport a worse record against the spread (5-9-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-5-0).

The Tigers have performed better against the spread at home (7-8-0) than on the road (3-6-0) this year.

Alabama has covered the spread seven times in 17 conference games.

Auburn has five wins against the spread in 17 SEC games this season.

Alabama vs. Auburn: Moneyline Betting Stats

Alabama has been victorious in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This year, the Crimson Tide have won 10 of 11 games when listed as at least -360 or better on the moneyline.

Auburn has a 2-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 22.2% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +280 or longer, the Tigers have a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of their games).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Alabama has a 78.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Alabama vs. Auburn Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Alabama was best in the country on offense (90.7 points scored per game) but third-worst on defense (81.3 points conceded).

On the boards, Alabama was third-best in the country in rebounds (38.8 per game) last season. It was 290th in rebounds conceded (33.0 per game).

Alabama was 13th-best in college basketball in assists (17.1 per game) last year.

Alabama was 267th in college basketball in turnovers per game (12.1) and 305th in turnovers forced (10.0) last year.

Auburn ceded 69.4 points per game last year (87th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived offensively, scoring 83.0 points per contest (13th-best).

Auburn grabbed 34.4 boards per game (53rd-ranked in college basketball). It ceded 29.7 rebounds per contest (82nd-ranked).

Last year Auburn ranked 34th in college basketball in assists, delivering 16.1 per game.

Auburn was top-25 last season in turnovers, 12th-best in college basketball with 9.1 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 184th with 11.2 forced turnovers per contest.

