2024 Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:46 AM

The Alabama Crimson Tide have a record of 2-0 in 2024, ranking as the No. 4 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Alabama 2024 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Western Kentucky Aug. 31 W 63-0 Crimson Tide (-34.5) 59.5 2 South Florida Sept. 7 W 42-16 Crimson Tide (-30.5) 64.5 3 @ Wisconsin Sept. 14 - Crimson Tide (-15.5) 50.5 5 Georgia Sept. 28 - Bulldogs (-3.5) 54.5 6 @ Vanderbilt Oct. 5 - - - 7 South Carolina Oct. 12 - - - 8 @ Tennessee Oct. 19 - - - View Full Table

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Alabama Last Game

In their previous matchup, the Crimson Tide won 42-16 over the South Florida Bulls. Jalen Milroe had 199 yards on 17-of-27 passing (63.0%) for the Tide in that matchup against the Bulls, with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also added 12 carries for 2 yards and two rushing touchdowns with his legs. Jamarion Miller toted the rock 15 times for 140 yards (9.3 yards per carry) with one touchdown on the ground. He added one reception for eight yards. Ryan Williams led the receiving charge against the Bulls, hauling in four passes for 68 yards and one touchdown.

Alabama Betting Insights

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Crimson Tide have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

Check out even more analysis about Alabama on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Alabama Crimson Tide on FanDuel today!