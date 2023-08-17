FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
2023 Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 6:59 AM

The Alabama Crimson Tide sport a record of 5-1 in 2023, ranking as the No. 11 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Alabama 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1Middle TennesseeSeptember 2W 56-7Crimson Tide (-39.5)51.5
2TexasSeptember 9L 34-24Crimson Tide (-7)53.5
3@ South FloridaSeptember 16W 17-3Crimson Tide (-33.5)60.5
4Ole MissSeptember 23W 24-10Crimson Tide (-7)55.5
5@ Mississippi StateSeptember 30W 40-17Crimson Tide (-16.5)45.5
6@ Texas A&MOctober 7W 26-20Crimson Tide (-2.5)45.5
7ArkansasOctober 14-Crimson Tide (-19.5)45.5
Alabama Last Game

The Crimson Tide get ready for their next game following a 26-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in their last game. In that game against the Aggies, Jalen Milroe had 321 yards on 21-of-33 passing (63.6%) for the Tide, with three touchdowns and one interception. Jase McClellan toted the rock 12 times for 45 yards (3.8 yards per carry). He added two receptions for six yards. Jermaine Burton accumulated nine catches for 197 yards (21.9 per catch) and two touchdowns against the Aggies.

Alabama Betting Insights

  • Alabama has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.
