2023 Alabama Football Odds and Schedule

The Alabama Crimson Tide sport a record of 5-1 in 2023, ranking as the No. 11 team in the nation. For the team's full results and schedule, keep scrolling.

Alabama 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Middle Tennessee September 2 W 56-7 Crimson Tide (-39.5) 51.5 2 Texas September 9 L 34-24 Crimson Tide (-7) 53.5 3 @ South Florida September 16 W 17-3 Crimson Tide (-33.5) 60.5 4 Ole Miss September 23 W 24-10 Crimson Tide (-7) 55.5 5 @ Mississippi State September 30 W 40-17 Crimson Tide (-16.5) 45.5 6 @ Texas A&M October 7 W 26-20 Crimson Tide (-2.5) 45.5 7 Arkansas October 14 - Crimson Tide (-19.5) 45.5 View Full Table

Alabama Last Game

The Crimson Tide get ready for their next game following a 26-20 win over the Texas A&M Aggies in their last game. In that game against the Aggies, Jalen Milroe had 321 yards on 21-of-33 passing (63.6%) for the Tide, with three touchdowns and one interception. Jase McClellan toted the rock 12 times for 45 yards (3.8 yards per carry). He added two receptions for six yards. Jermaine Burton accumulated nine catches for 197 yards (21.9 per catch) and two touchdowns against the Aggies.

Alabama Betting Insights

Alabama has been the moneyline favorite five total times this season. They've gone 4-1 in those games.

