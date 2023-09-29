Akron vs Buffalo Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Saturday slate in college football includes a matchup between the Akron Zips and the Buffalo Bulls.

Akron vs Buffalo Odds & Spread

Akron: (-156) | Buffalo: (+130) Spread: Akron: -2.5 (-128) | Buffalo: +2.5 (104)

Akron: -2.5 (-128) | Buffalo: +2.5 (104) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Akron vs Buffalo Betting Trends

Akron has won twice against the spread this season.

Akron has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Buffalo has won twice against the spread this season.

Buffalo has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Buffalo and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this year.

Akron vs Buffalo Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (55.4%)

Akron vs Buffalo Point Spread

Akron is favored by 2.5 points over Buffalo. Akron is -128 to cover the spread, with Buffalo being +104.

Akron vs Buffalo Over/Under

The over/under for the Akron versus Buffalo matchup on September 30 has been set at 54.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Akron vs Buffalo Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Buffalo-Akron, Buffalo is the underdog at +130, and Akron is -156.

Akron vs. Buffalo Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Akron 18.8 121 27.3 81 50.2 1 4 Buffalo 29.8 68 44.5 130 55.5 4 4

