Akron vs Buffalo College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for MAC Tournament

The No. 2 seed Akron Zips (26-5, 17-1 MAC) square off against the No. 7 seed Buffalo Bulls (17-14, 7-11 MAC) in the MAC tournament Thursday at Rocket Arena, beginning at 4 p.m. ET. Both teams will look to get one step closer to earning an automatic place in the NCAA Tournament.

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 12, 2026

Thursday, March 12, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Arena: Rocket Arena

Akron vs. Buffalo Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Akron win (83.6%)

If you plan to place a wager on Akron-Buffalo outing (in which Akron is a 13.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 160.5 points), keep reading for a few betting insights and trends for Thursday's game.

Akron vs. Buffalo: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Akron has compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Buffalo has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Akron (3-6) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 13.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than Buffalo (2-0) does as a 13.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Zips have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (6-7-0) than they do on the road (8-4-0).

This year, the Bulls are 6-7-0 at home against the spread (.462 winning percentage). Away, they are 10-4-0 ATS (.714).

Akron has nine wins against the spread in 18 conference games this season.

Buffalo has 10 wins against the spread in 18 MAC games this year.

Akron vs. Buffalo: Moneyline Betting Stats

Akron has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 28 games this year and has walked away with the win 24 times (85.7%) in those games.

The Zips have not lost in 14 games this year when favored by -877 or better on the moneyline.

Buffalo has been the moneyline underdog 14 total times this season. Buffalo has gone 4-10 in those games.

The Bulls have played as a moneyline underdog of +580 or longer in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Akron has a 89.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Akron vs. Buffalo Head-to-Head Comparison

Akron outscores opponents by 15.9 points per game (scoring 89.6 per game to rank sixth in college basketball while giving up 73.7 per outing to rank 176th in college basketball) and has a +492 scoring differential overall.

Tavari Johnson is 28th in the nation with a team-high 20.2 points per game.

Buffalo's +63 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by two points per game) is a result of putting up 78.3 points per game (115th in college basketball) while giving up 76.3 per outing (241st in college basketball).

Daniel Freitag paces Buffalo, putting up 19.8 points per game (39th in college basketball).

The 35.3 rebounds per game the Zips average rank 35th in the country, and are 6.8 more than the 28.5 their opponents pull down per contest.

Amani Lyles leads the Zips with 7.5 rebounds per game (106th in college basketball action).

The Bulls are 326th in the country at 28.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.7 their opponents average.

Tim Oboh tops the Bulls with 4.6 rebounds per game (754th in college basketball).

Akron ranks fifth in college basketball with 110.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 70th in college basketball defensively with 90.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Bulls' 104 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 48th in college basketball, and the 101.3 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 325th in college basketball.

