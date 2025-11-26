Air Force vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the Colorado State Rams.

Air Force vs Colorado State Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Air Force: (-144) | Colorado State: (+122)

Air Force: (-144) | Colorado State: (+122) Spread: Air Force: -2.5 (-122) | Colorado State: +2.5 (100)

Air Force: -2.5 (-122) | Colorado State: +2.5 (100) Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Trends

Air Force has covered the spread four times in 11 games.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Air Force has one win ATS (1-3) this season.

There have been six Air Force games (of 11) that hit the over this year.

Colorado State's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-7-0.

As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Colorado State is 4-4 against the spread.

Of 11 Colorado State games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

Air Force vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Falcons win (64.3%)

Air Force vs Colorado State Point Spread

Colorado State is a 2.5-point underdog against Air Force. Colorado State is +100 to cover the spread, and Air Force is -122.

Air Force vs Colorado State Over/Under

An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Air Force-Colorado State on Nov. 28, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Air Force vs Colorado State Moneyline

The Air Force vs Colorado State moneyline has Air Force as a -144 favorite, while Colorado State is a +122 underdog.

Air Force vs. Colorado State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Air Force 28.7 58 31.2 117 56.0 11 Colorado State 18.3 126 29.8 105 51.1 11

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info

Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025

Friday, November 28, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

