Air Force vs Colorado State Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025
Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the Colorado State Rams.
Friday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the Air Force Falcons and the Colorado State Rams.
Air Force vs Colorado State Odds & Spread
All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Air Force: (-144) | Colorado State: (+122)
- Spread: Air Force: -2.5 (-122) | Colorado State: +2.5 (100)
- Total: 45.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
Air Force vs Colorado State Betting Trends
- Air Force has covered the spread four times in 11 games.
- As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, Air Force has one win ATS (1-3) this season.
- There have been six Air Force games (of 11) that hit the over this year.
- Colorado State's record against the spread in 2025 is 4-7-0.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, Colorado State is 4-4 against the spread.
- Of 11 Colorado State games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
Air Force vs Colorado State Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (64.3%)
Air Force vs Colorado State Point Spread
Colorado State is a 2.5-point underdog against Air Force. Colorado State is +100 to cover the spread, and Air Force is -122.
Air Force vs Colorado State Over/Under
An over/under of 45.5 has been set for Air Force-Colorado State on Nov. 28, with the over being -105 and the under -115.
Air Force vs Colorado State Moneyline
The Air Force vs Colorado State moneyline has Air Force as a -144 favorite, while Colorado State is a +122 underdog.
Air Force vs. Colorado State Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|Air Force
|28.7
|58
|31.2
|117
|56.0
|11
|Colorado State
|18.3
|126
|29.8
|105
|51.1
|11
Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Info
- Game day: Friday, November 28, 2025
- Game time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Stadium: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
