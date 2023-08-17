2023 Air Force Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The currently unranked Air Force Falcons are 5-0 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

Air Force 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 Robert Morris September 2 W 42-7 - - 2 @ Sam Houston September 9 W 13-3 - - 3 Utah State September 15 W 39-21 Falcons (-9.5) 45.5 4 @ San Jose State September 22 W 45-20 Falcons (-6.5) 45.5 5 San Diego State September 30 W 49-10 Falcons (-10.5) 42.5 7 Wyoming October 14 - Falcons (-10.5) 42.5 8 @ Navy October 21 - - - View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

Air Force Last Game

The Falcons, in their last game, defeated the San Diego State Aztecs 49-10. Against the Aztecs, Zachary Larrier led the Falcons with 189 yards on 6-of-7 passing (85.7%) for two TDs and no interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 103 yards. Emmanuel Michel toted the rock 18 times for 78 yards (4.3 yards per carry) with two touchdowns on the ground. Cade Harris led the receiving charge against the Aztecs, hauling in two passes for 82 yards and one touchdown. He also had four carries for 28 yards and one touchdown.

Air Force Betting Insights

Air Force has yet to lose when playing as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

The Falcons have been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Check out even more analysis about Air Force on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the Air Force Falcons on FanDuel today!