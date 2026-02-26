Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Hawks vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-41) are heavy underdogs (-11.5) as they try to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (29-31) on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at State Farm Arena. The game airs at 7:30 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MNMT. The matchup's point total is 233.5.

Hawks vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hawks -11.5 233.5 -549 +410

Hawks vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (77.1%)

Hawks vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Hawks have put together a 29-31-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 24-33-0 this year.

Hawks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 29 times out of 57 chances this season.

Wizards games this season have gone over the point total 29 times in 57 opportunities (50.9%).

Atlanta has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 11 times in 28 games when playing at home, and it has covered 18 times in 32 games when playing on the road.

At home, the Hawks eclipse the over/under 39.3% of the time (11 of 28 games). They hit the over more often in away games, topping the total in 56.2% of games (18 of 32).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.467, 14-16-0 record) than on the road (.370, 10-17-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 15 of 30) compared to on the road (51.9%, 14 of 27).

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson is averaging 23 points, 7.9 assists and 10.6 rebounds.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker averages 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per game.

Dyson Daniels' numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per contest, shooting 49.5% from the floor.

Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16 points, 3.2 assists and 7.8 rebounds.

CJ McCollum's numbers on the season are 18.6 points, 3.4 boards and 3.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.2% from downtown, with an average of 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 14.8 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is also sinking 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.9 points, 3.7 boards and 4.6 assists per game. He is sinking 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

The Wizards are getting 7.8 points, 5.7 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

Tre Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 43.6% of his shots from the floor and 37% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Bilal Coulibaly averages 10.1 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists. He is making 40.6% of his shots from the floor.

