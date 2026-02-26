NHL
Canadiens vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Canadiens vs Islanders Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (32-17-8) vs. New York Islanders (32-21-5)
- Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Islanders Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-150)
|Islanders (+125)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Islanders Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (52.2%)
Canadiens vs Islanders Puck Line
- The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are +172 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -215.
Canadiens vs Islanders Over/Under
- Canadiens versus Islanders on Feb. 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -140.
Canadiens vs Islanders Moneyline
- Montreal is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while New York is a +125 underdog on the road.