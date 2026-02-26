Canadiens vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders.

Canadiens vs Islanders Game Info

Montreal Canadiens (32-17-8) vs. New York Islanders (32-21-5)

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Islanders Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Canadiens (-150) Islanders (+125) 6.5 Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Canadiens win (52.2%)

Canadiens vs Islanders Puck Line

The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are +172 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -215.

Canadiens vs Islanders Over/Under

Canadiens versus Islanders on Feb. 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -140.

Canadiens vs Islanders Moneyline

Montreal is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while New York is a +125 underdog on the road.

