NHL

Canadiens vs Islanders NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Montreal Canadiens and the New York Islanders.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

Canadiens vs Islanders Game Info

  • Montreal Canadiens (32-17-8) vs. New York Islanders (32-21-5)
  • Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Canadiens vs Islanders Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Canadiens (-150)Islanders (+125)6.5Canadiens (-1.5)

Canadiens vs Islanders Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Canadiens win (52.2%)

Canadiens vs Islanders Puck Line

  • The Canadiens are favored by 1.5 goals. The Canadiens are +172 to cover the spread, with the Islanders being -215.

Canadiens vs Islanders Over/Under

  • Canadiens versus Islanders on Feb. 26 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +112 and the under -140.

Canadiens vs Islanders Moneyline

  • Montreal is the favorite, -150 on the moneyline, while New York is a +125 underdog on the road.

