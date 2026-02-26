Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana Coverage: FDSIN and FDSSE

The Charlotte Hornets (28-31) are heavy favorites (-13) as they attempt to extend an eight-game road winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (15-44) on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSIN and FDSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 230.5.

Pacers vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Hornets -13 230.5 -699 +500

Pacers vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hornets win (71.4%)

Pacers vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Hornets have covered the spread 36 times in 59 games with a set spread.

The Pacers have 28 wins against the spread in 59 games this year.

This season, 23 of the Hornets' games have gone over the point total.

Pacers games this season have gone over the total in 26 of 59 opportunities (44.1%).

Against the spread, Charlotte has performed worse when playing at home, covering 16 times in 28 home games, and 20 times in 31 road games.

The Hornets have gone over the total in a lower percentage of home games (32.1%) than road games (45.2%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.567, 17-13-0 record) than on the road (.379, 11-18-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Pacers' games have finished above the over/under at home (50%, 15 of 30) compared to on the road (37.9%, 11 of 29).

Hornets Leaders

Kon Knueppel is averaging 19.3 points, 3.5 assists and 5.4 boards.

LaMelo Ball is averaging 19.4 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Miles Bridges' numbers on the season are 18.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 45% from the field and 33.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 made 3-pointers.

Brandon Miller's numbers on the season are 20.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 36.7% from downtown, with an average of 3 made 3-pointers.

Moussa Diabate's numbers on the season are 8.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 63.8% from the field.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 6.8 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.3% of his shots from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.8 triples.

Per game, Andrew Nembhard gets the Pacers 17.4 points, 2.8 boards and 7.4 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jarace Walker's numbers on the season are 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 triples.

Per game, Jay Huff provides the Pacers 8.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks (third in NBA).

T.J. McConnell's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 2.2 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He is draining 53.6% of his shots from the field.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.