Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: KUNP and CHSN+

The Chicago Bulls (24-35) will try to break a 10-game losing streak when they host the Portland Trail Blazers (28-31) on Thursday, February 26, 2026 at United Center as 3.5-point underdogs. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on KUNP and CHSN+. The matchup has an over/under set at 235.5 points.

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Trail Blazers -3.5 235.5 -164 +138

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (50.5%)

Bulls vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers have registered a 32-27-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Bulls are 25-33-1 this year.

Games involving the Trail Blazers have hit the over 32 times this season.

Bulls games this year have hit the over on 29 of 59 set point totals (49.2%).

Portland owns a better record against the spread in home games (18-13-0) than it does in road games (14-14-0).

The Trail Blazers have exceeded the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (64.5%) than games on the road (42.9%).

This year, Chicago is 14-16-1 at home against the spread (.452 winning percentage). Away, it is 11-17-0 ATS (.393).

In terms of the over/under, Bulls games have finished over 13 of 31 times at home (41.9%), and 16 of 28 on the road (57.1%).

Trail Blazers Leaders

Deni Avdija averages 24.4 points, 7 boards and 6.6 assists, shooting 46.3% from the field and 34.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Donovan Clingan averages 11.9 points, 11.5 boards and 2.1 assists, shooting 53.1% from the floor and 33.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 made treys per contest.

Toumani Camara is averaging 13 points, 2.6 assists and 5.3 boards.

Jerami Grant averages 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jrue Holiday averages 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Bulls Leaders

Per game, Matas Buzelis gets the Bulls 15.3 points, 5.4 boards and 2 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks (10th in NBA).

Josh Giddey averages 17.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists. He is also sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Anfernee Simons averages 14.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He is making 44% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Bulls get 11.9 points per game from Tre Jones, plus 2.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

The Bulls get 13.9 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2 boards and 3.4 assists.

