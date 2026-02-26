FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 26

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

There is one game on Thursday's schedule that involves a team ranked in the Top 25 in the AP Poll, as No. 8 Purdue is clashing with No. 13 Michigan State, with the opening tip at 8 p.m. ET. Below, we provide our pick and prediction for this matchup.

Read through our betting breakdown for college basketball's action today.

Purdue vs. Michigan State

  • Matchup: No. 13 Michigan State Spartans at No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers
  • Projected Winner: Purdue (62.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Purdue (-7.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 27
  • TV Channel: Peacock

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

