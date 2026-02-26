Suns vs. Lakers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 26

Suns vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Thursday, February 26, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: SportsNet LA, AZFamily, and Suns+

Pacific Division opponents meet when the Los Angeles Lakers (34-23) visit the Phoenix Suns (33-26) at PHX Arena, starting at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, February 26, 2026. The Suns are 5-point underdogs in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5 points.

Suns vs. Lakers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Lakers -5 217.5 -200 +168

Suns vs. Lakers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Suns win (64.8%)

Suns vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Lakers have covered the spread 29 times this season (29-27-1).

In the Suns' 59 games this season, they have 35 wins against the spread.

Lakers games have gone over the total 31 times out of 59 chances this season.

Suns games this season have gone over the point total 25 times in 59 opportunities (42.4%).

Los Angeles sports a worse record against the spread when playing at home (13-14-1) than it does in road games (16-13-0).

The Lakers have eclipsed the total in a higher percentage of home games (64.3%) than road games (44.8%).

Phoenix has been better against the spread away (17-10-1) than at home (18-12-1) this season.

Suns games have gone above the over/under 35.5% of the time at home (11 of 31), and 50% of the time away (14 of 28).

Lakers Leaders

Luka Doncic is averaging 32.5 points, 7.8 boards and 8.6 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

LeBron James is averaging 21.7 points, 5.7 boards and 7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Deandre Ayton averages 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists, shooting 66.7% from the floor (second in league).

Austin Reaves is averaging 25 points, 5.6 assists and 5 rebounds.

Jake LaRavia averages 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists, shooting 46.7% from the floor and 33% from downtown, with 1.1 made treys per game.

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie's numbers on the season are 13.4 points, 4.1 boards and 4.7 assists per contest. He is also draining 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 42% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3 triples.

Per game, Mark Williams gets the Suns 11.7 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Suns get 10 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 3.1 boards and 3.9 assists per contest. He is draining 41% of his shots from the field and 35.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.3 triples.

The Suns receive 5.7 points per game from Oso Ighodaro, plus 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.