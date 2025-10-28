Aaron Rodgers Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers will match up with the 29th-ranked pass defense of the Indianapolis Colts (252 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Rodgers' next game versus the Colts, should you think about him for your DFS roster? See below for more stats and info.

Thinking about playing Rodgers this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Aaron Rodgers Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 15.9

15.9 Projected Passing Yards: 226.50

226.50 Projected Passing TDs: 1.65

1.65 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.07

10.07 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Rodgers Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Rodgers is currently the 13th-ranked fantasy player (20th overall), tallying 117.5 total fantasy points (16.8 per game).

In his last three games, Rodgers has amassed 56.9 fantasy points (19.0 per game), connecting on 68-of-100 passes for 703 yards, eight touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Rodgers has tallied 81.4 fantasy points (16.3 per game) in his last five games, as he's racked up 1,042 yards on 102-of-145 passing, with 11 touchdowns and three picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 16 rushing yards on nine carries.

The high point of Rodgers' fantasy campaign was a Week 1 performance versus the New York Jets, a game where he came through with 244 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero picks (for 25.7 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy perspective, Aaron Rodgers disappointed his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2, when he mustered only 10.4 fantasy points -- 18-of-33 (54.5%), 203 yards, 1 TD, 2 INTs. It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed three players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Indianapolis has allowed four players to throw for at least two TDs in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed at least three passing TDs to three opposing QBs this season.

Indianapolis has allowed three players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have given up a TD reception by 14 players this season.

Indianapolis has not given up more than one TD reception to an opposing player this year.

The Colts have not given up more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this season.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Aaron Rodgers? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.